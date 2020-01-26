Israel to keep control of Palestinian state under Trump deal

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Under the terms of Trump’s deal of the century, Israel would keep security control of the entire occupied West Bank even if a Palestinian state is established in parts of it, an Israeli TV reported.

On Friday, Israel’s Channel 13 TV reported that the US-crafted plan, dubbed ‘the deal of the century’, provides for a demilitarized Palestinian state in some 80 percent of the West Bank under overall Israeli control, adding that the state would not be authorized to maintain an army and sign military treaties.

The report said the United States expects the Palestinians to reject the plan. However, it encourages them to think again, emphasizing that the 80 percent of West Bank territory, intended for their state, would be kept for them for several years.

US President Donald Trump, who is expected to release the plan by Tuesday, has invited Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger Benny Gantz to Washington for a preview of the so-called plan.

The US president has said he would likely release the plan before his meeting with Israeli leaders on Tuesday, dismissing reports on its content as “purely speculative.”

Israeli reports have described the deal as the “most pro-Israel plan ever presented” by a US administration.

The reports on the plan have made no mention of the intended fate of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The US plan on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — which is widely reported to be biased towards the Tel Aviv regime — has already been unanimously rejected by all Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas has previously said the plan only seeks to meet the interests of the Zionists in the Middle East and aims to establish Israel’s occupationist and expansionist policies.

Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is leading the so-called effort, which began in the first months of Trump’s presidency.

Kushner has claimed the plan would include elements that Israel would not like, but Trump has taken a series of steps widely seen to tip the scales in favor of Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, has rejected the new US move.

“This step only reaffirms our absolute rejection of what the US administration has done so far, particularly the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

Abu Rudeineh said that they “warn Israel and the US administration not to cross any red lines”.

Palestinians stopped recognizing the US as a mediator in the conflict with the Tel Aviv regime in 2017, after Trump recognized occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel in defiance of international law.