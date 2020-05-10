Date :Sunday, May 10th, 2020 | Time : 12:55 |ID: 131863 | Print

VIDEO: Eye-catching whirling colors of Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: One of the most beautiful and photographed pieces of architecture in southern Iran, is Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque. It is one of the tourist attractions of Iran’s historic city of Shiraz which is known for its colorful lights that are formed by stained glass windows.

