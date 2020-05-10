https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/nasir-al-mulk-mosque-shiraz-iran-12.jpg 493 880 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-10 12:55:062020-05-10 12:55:06VIDEO: Eye-catching whirling colors of Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque
VIDEO: Eye-catching whirling colors of Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: One of the most beautiful and photographed pieces of architecture in southern Iran, is Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque. It is one of the tourist attractions of Iran’s historic city of Shiraz which is known for its colorful lights that are formed by stained glass windows.
