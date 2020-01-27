Most Americans Want Impeachment Witnesses in Trump’s Senate Trial

SHAFAQNA- A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 72 percent of Americans want impeachment witnesses.

According to Reuters, the poll, which ran from Jan. 17-22, also showed that US public opinion has moved little since the U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump in mid-December. About 44% of adults in the United States say Trump should be removed from office, another 15% say he should be reprimanded formally with a congressional censure, and 31% said the charges should be dismissed.

The poll showed that Republicans and Democrats want to see people like Bolton and Pompeo tell the Senate what they know about the administration’s policies in Ukraine. About 72% agreed that the trial “should allow witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the impeachment charges to testify,” including 84% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans. And 70% of the public, including 80% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans, said senators should “act as impartial jurors” during the trial.

About 40% of Americans said they had a favorable view of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, while 60% said they have an unfavorable view of him. The poll showed that two out of three Americans are paying attention to the proceedings, with Democrats more interested than Republicans. McConnell released a resolution outlining a plan for Trump’s impeachment trial late Monday night that did not guarantee witness testimony, Newsweek told.

Earlier in January, McConnell said he planned to follow a similar model to that of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. “What was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump,” McConnell said, according to The New York Times.