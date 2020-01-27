Date :Monday, January 27th, 2020 | Time : 08:49 |ID: 131930 | Print

Photos: Ziyarat of Al-Abbas's (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Every day visitors from inside and outside of Karbala come to this holy city for Ziyarat and their presence makes a spiritual atmosphere in the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS).

The servants of the Holy Shrine are mobilized on this day and make exceptional efforts to help the visitors overcome all the difficulties that they might face so they can perform their rituals of Ziyarat and acts of worship with ease. While performing their Ziyarat rituals, the visitors pray for the security and safety in all over Iraq. The cameras of the Al-Kafeel Network was present in this scene and documented these moments with some pictures.

