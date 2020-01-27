How did Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) show the practical meaning of sacrifice for the sake of Allah (SWT)?

SHAFAQNA – A newly converted Muslim man inside Medina’s Mosque asked people for help. The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) looked at his companions to see who will help that man. Salman (RA) stood up and went out to solve that man’s problem but was coming back empty handed. On his way back his attention was drawn to the house of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) and said to himself: Lady Fatimah (SA) is the source of good deeds. Lady Fatimah (SA) came out and Salman (RA) explained the situation of that man to her.

Lady Fatimah (SA) said: O’ Salman, swear to God who appointed Mohammad (PBUH) as the Prophet, it is now three days that we have not eaten; and Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS) have been restless and now they have gone to sleep. But I do not reject a good-doer who knocked my door. Lady Fatimah (SA) gave her shirt to Salman (RA) to take it to Shaman the Jewish pawnbroker and borrow some dates and barley. Salman (RA) said: After taking the dates and barley, I went to Lady Fatimah (SA) and said: Take some of these for your hungry children. Lady Fatimah (SA) said: O’ Salman, I did that deed just for the sake of Allah (SWT), and I take nothing from that for us [1].

