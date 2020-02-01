New Muslim Culture Exhibit ‘America to Zanzibar’ Opens in Omaha, USA

SHAFAQNA- New Muslim culture exhibit titled “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” opened at the Omaha Children’s Museum last Saturday.

The interactive exhibit, which runs through April 19, takes families on a field trip of experiences, from making tea with traditional spices to traveling through the Indian Ocean on a dhow (boat).

Families can also compose music using an app featuring the rebana, tabla, kora, oud, ney, and ghijak, listen to stories and view objects shared by local America Muslim families and even learn how to write and say “My name is …” in 21 languages.

Kim Reiner, who works as the museum communications director says the new exhibit is like traveling the world all in one room.

“It covers 52 countries and … we cover areas such as art, music, architecture, trade and travel,” she said, according to 3NewsNow.

America to Zanzibar Muslim Cultures Near and Far offers hands-on, experience for kids of all ages.

Reiner went on to say,”kids are familiar with playing make believe at a grocery store so we have a market place where they can see and smell fruits from other countries.”

Visitors can also participate in 3-D exploration of mosque architecture from around the world.

Families are also able to see original work from local artists. The American Muslim Institute also contributed to the new exhibit.

The touring exhibit was created by the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. It’s being sponsored in Omaha by the Omaha Children’s Museum and the American Muslim Institute in Omaha.

The goal is for families to learn about Muslim communities not just in Omaha but from across the world.

Hesham Basma, a board member of the American Muslim Institute in Omaha, said the city is home to about 7,000 Muslims, and the exhibit is a way of introducing Muslim cultures and an understanding of the religion itself to people across the state, Omaha World Herald reported.