UN envoy for Afghanistan in Tehran to review Afghanistan issues

“UN envoy for #Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, in #Tehran for two-day visit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Iranian and international officials,” The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wrote in its Twitter account.

Earlier during the UNSC session, Yamamoto had urged the Afghan election commissions to address complaints through legal channels.

Meanwhile during Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib discussed regional developments especially after assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran lodged complaint with the United Nations Security Council against the US Administration over terrorist attack against motorcade of Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Baghdad airport.

He was on a diplomatic mission to Iraq to convey a message to the Iraqi leaders, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said.