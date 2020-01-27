Iran Reiterates Support for Syria Sovereignty

In a Monday meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud, Amir-Abdollahian stressed Tehran’s continuous support to Syria in the fight against terrorism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any measure that leads to the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity, strengthening of its national sovereignty, and restoration of stability and calms to the region,” he said.

The official also expressed hope for the resolution of the crisis in Syria’s Idlib, which he blamed on the presence of terrorists, saying the northwestern province should come under the control of the central government.

The Syrian envoy, for his part, hailed Iran for turning crises into opportunities and for emerging victorious in political and international fields.