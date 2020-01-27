ICJ urges Myanmar to prevent genocidal violence against Rohingya+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The International Court of Justice in the Hague has ordered Myanmar to prevent genocidal violence against Rohingya and preserve any evidence of past crimes. The ruling means the ICJ rejects Aung San Suu Kyi’s defense of her country’s military. EU lawmakers say the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner is now disgraced as she presided over Myanmar’s atrocities which include the rape of Rohingya women and even the beheadings of children.

Lawmakers want the EU to apply greater pressure on Aung San Suu Kyi and the senior people around her.

In 2017 more than 700,000 Rohingya were forced to run for their lives to neighborliness Bangladesh. Since then, according to the bloc’s own data, the value of trade between the EU and Myanmar has exceeded six billion euro.

Apparently, getting aid to Rohingya living in appalling conditions in densely populated refugee camps in Bangladesh continues to be a challenge.

Critics of EU foreign policy say the bloc is very quick to either turn a blind eye or place suffocating sanctions on any nation but ultimately that decision is made by the United States.