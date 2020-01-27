The new look of the entrance of Qibla Gate street of Al-Abbas’s (P) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The work of the rehabilitation and development of the Qibla gate street of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) has been finished by the Engineering Maintenance Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, contributing to achieving the highest levels of flow for the movement of visitors and vehicles, as it is one of the most important streets leading to the holy shrine that witnesses severe congestion, especially in the special religious occasions.

The head of the Engineering Maintenance Department, Engineer Samir Abbas Ali, stated to the al-Kafeel Global Network: “Among the works entrusted to us is the rehabilitation of the Qibla Gate Street of the Holy Shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which included many works, the most important of which are:

– The erection of movable metal partitions of (30 meters) length and (2 meters) height with Islamic decorations containing two large gates to regulate the movement of visitors and vehicles.

– Building regular places to enter and inspect the visitors.

– Preparing the infrastructures of waterways, electricity corridors, cameras, and others.

– Removing the old floor of asphalt and cement materials and replacing them with crushed karbstone materials, on an area of ​​(750) square meters, with the addition of its own inscriptions and motifs.

– Installing a central circular garden planted with natural roses, which is mediated by three pillars bearing the flags of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and of al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) in addition to the Iraqi flag.