Date :Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 | Time : 10:10 |ID: 132121 | Print

Sweden: Stockholm Islamic Center Holds Fatimiyyah Mourning Ceremonies

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Stockholm’s Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center while condoling the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A), declares that on this occasion, and in order to respect the prominent dignity of the supreme role model of women in the world, and to spread the Fatimiyyah culture among Muslims, especially women and girls, the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center is going to hold its specific programs in this time of sorrow and grief.

The mourning ceremony of the Fatimiyyah days will begin in the center on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at 7 pm according to local time, and will continue for three nights until Thursday, January 30th, 2020.

The programs will include recitation of the Holy Quran, reading Hazrat Zahra’s Ziyarat, lectures, mourning and lamentation, and dinner service. The speaker of the ceremony is Hojjat al- Islam Jahangir, and the mourning session of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) will be in English language and will be held in the center of Moselle on Friday, January 31th from 7-9 pm.

Persian Version

You might also like
4 dead in Stockholm truck attack, 1 person arrested - Swedish Police
More than 7000 copies of Quran are available in Mataf in Mecca's Grand Mosque
The Supreme Religious Authority renews its call to desist from practices that violate the legitimacy, morality and…
Swedish Pilgrim: That's why Muslims all around the world are keen to commemorate Arbaeen pilgrimage
Razavi shrine museum of Quran and treasures in the decade of dignity hosted Ambassadors from the European…
Quranic Park of Dubai Listed among Great Places to Visit
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *