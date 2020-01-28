Sweden: Stockholm Islamic Center Holds Fatimiyyah Mourning Ceremonies

SHAFAQNA- Stockholm’s Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center while condoling the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A), declares that on this occasion, and in order to respect the prominent dignity of the supreme role model of women in the world, and to spread the Fatimiyyah culture among Muslims, especially women and girls, the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center is going to hold its specific programs in this time of sorrow and grief.

The mourning ceremony of the Fatimiyyah days will begin in the center on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at 7 pm according to local time, and will continue for three nights until Thursday, January 30th, 2020.

The programs will include recitation of the Holy Quran, reading Hazrat Zahra’s Ziyarat, lectures, mourning and lamentation, and dinner service. The speaker of the ceremony is Hojjat al- Islam Jahangir, and the mourning session of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) will be in English language and will be held in the center of Moselle on Friday, January 31th from 7-9 pm.

Persian Version