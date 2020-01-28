Hazrat Fatimah Al-Zahra (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA-Name – Fatima

Title – Az-Zahra

Kunyat – Umm-ul-Aimma

Born – Friday 20th of Jamadi-ul-Akhar in Mecca

Father’s Name – Holy Prophet Muhammad Ibn-e-Abdulla (PBUH)

Mother’s Name – Khadija bint-e-Khuwailid

Died – 14th Jamadi-ul-Awwal at Medina at the age of 18 years (due to injury inflicted upon her through force of a falling door by a hypocrite).

Buried – The cemetery of Jannatul Baqi at Medina

Bibi Fatimah Zahra (A.S.) was born to Bibi Khadija (A) and the Prophet (S). Before her birth, the Prophet (S) had had two sons, Qasim and Tahir, but both boys had died when they were babies.

The Prophet (S) had started teaching the message of Islam and had made many enemies. As a result, some of the unbelievers began to make fun of him at the death of his sons, calling him “Abtar”.

The word Abtar means an animal who has no tail – and was meant to say that the Prophet (S) was tail-less because he had no children to carry on his family.

Thus, when Bibi Fatimah (A) was born, the following Sura of the Holy Qur’an was revealed:

“In the Name of Allah, the most Kind, the most Merciful.

Verily (O Muhammad), We have given you Kauthar.

So pray to your Lord and give sacrifice.

Verily, your enemies will be Abtar.

Surah al-Kauthar, (108:1-3)

When the Holy Prophet (S) was asked what Kauthar meant, he replied that it was a stream in heaven and the man who would give water from that stream to the believers was Imam Ali (A).

He then said that Kawthar also meant abundance, and the birth of Bibi Fatimah (A) signified that, through her, his descendants would be in abundance.

The promise of Allah was certainly true because today, there are countless descendants of the Prophet (S), (Sayyids) while there is nobody who claims to be a descendant of the Quraish. Thus the enemies of the Holy Prophet (S) were those who became truly “Abtar”.

This Surah in the Holy Qur’an is thus a reference to Bibi Fatimah (A).

Moral: You should never think that you have more than someone else, because there might come a time when that person has more than you. Remember it is through the blessing of Allah that you have what you have.