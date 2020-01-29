Saudi Arabia to stop funding Mosques abroad

SHAFAQNA- Former Saudi minister of justice has announced that his country will stop funding Mosques in foreign countries, according to a Swiss newspaper.

Le Matin Dimanche reports Saudi Arabia is to establish local administrative councils for each Mosque, in cooperation with the local authorities, in order to hand over these Mosques to “secure hands”.

The minister added: “The time has come to hand over the Geneva Mosque to a Swiss administrative council that represents Muslims in the area. It should have an elected cleric”, according to Middle East Monitor. The newspaper quoting Saudi Arabia’s former minister of justice Issa said the measure was being undertaken due to “security reasons”. The Saudi official added that the same measure would be undertaken with all the mosques all over the world.

The move, if it becomes official policy will be a huge break from Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy. Since the 1960s, Saudi Arabia has sponsored multi-million dollar effort to export Wahhabism to the world, by 2007, Saudi Arabia had spent close to $2 billion annually on promoting this ideology. It is also seen part of Saudi Arabia’s “soft power” having funded mosques in several countries which have Muslim communities including India, wionews reported.