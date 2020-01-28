What did Imam Ali (AS) say at the time of burying Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that at the time of burying his wife, the daughter of the Prophet (PBUH) Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA); Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ Allah (SWT), Fatimah (SA) is God’s servant and the daughter of the Prophet of Allah (SWT). O’ Allah (SWT) inspire her proof to her, make precious her logic, elevate her status, and make her the companion of her holy father, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) [1].

[1] Translation of Baitul Ahzan, Page 252.