Photos: Manufacturing Crown of the Grid for Lady Zaynab’s (S.A) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The works of manufacturing the upper roof and the crown of the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) reached its final stages and its final artistic touches.

According to the head of the department of the manufacture of grids and doors of the honorable shrines; Nadhem Al-Ghurabi: “All praise to the Almighty and with the blessings of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (AS), the staffs of the factory completed the design and manufacture of the upper roof and the crown of the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA), reaching the final artistic touches as a prelude to its transfer to the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) in Damascus, to add this masterpiece to the rest of the artifacts that were made in this factory with loving Iraqi hands and servants of the family of the Prophet (PBUH).

He added: “The work of the upper roof was as follows:

-The length of the grid is (4.3 m), while its width reaches (3.11 m) and its height is approximately (2.75 m).

– Several metals were used in it, including gold and copper.

– Burmese wood was used to make the carved wood frame.

– The amount of gold used is estimated at (2 kg).

– The patterns used in it are floral patterns that are in harmony with the grid patterns.

– It was planned and designed by skilled calligraphers and designers.

– The method of installing it on the wooden frame is hidden, which makes it with the rest of the parts as one piece.