Vehicles to Serve Karbala’s Pilgrims + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : A fleet of vehicles in different capacities and sizes serve the pilgrims in Karbala.

The al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine is keen to provide the best services for the intended visitors to visit the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and strives to overcome all obstacles before them, if any. And among its services, it provides a fleet of modern electric vehicles, which transport visitors from the seniors and those with special needs, from the external checkpoints to the closest point to the holy sanctuary.

These vehicles are supervised and managed by the Service Affairs Department at the al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, through a specialized division and its own staff of drivers and technicians. The fleet consists of three types of vehicles, including what can accommodate (13) passengers, (7) passengers, and (5) passengers, operating around the clock divided as follows:

– From the Qibla gate of al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to the main crossbar at the Al-Jumhuriya Street.

– From Al-Alqami Street point to the main crossbar to the front of Maitham Al-Tammar Street.

– From the al-Qamar point toward the Imam al-Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine.

There are additional points that are created according to the need for major Ziyarats, such as:

Al-Qamar point to the Baghdad Gate – Al-Kafeel.

Al-Hawra’ (peace be upon her) point to the door of Baghdad.

There is a specialized unit of the Division working on maintenance of vehicles for the purpose of sustaining and continuing its work. The work of these vehicles is not limited to transporting visitors, but there are other actions, such as in the season of Ziyarat of millions of visitors, they are used to transfer sick visitors, in addition to using them to transport some of the special materials needed by the Holy Shrine, and they also have a contribution to the work of transporting water to visitors when needed.