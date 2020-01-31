Anti-Muslim Attacks in France Increased by 54 percent in 2019

SHAFAQNA- Attacks against Muslims in France rose by 54 percent in 2019, the president of the National Observatory of Islamophobia said Monday.

In a written statement, Abdallah Zekri said there were 100 attacks against Muslims in France in 2018 and this rose to 154 in 2019.

The attacks mostly occurred in the Ile-de-France, Rhones-Alpes and Paca regions of the country, Zekri said, according to AA.

France has the largest Muslim minority in Europe, estimated at 5 million or more out of a population of 67 million. Anti-Muslim hatred has significantly risen in Europe in general in recent years.

French officials have long urged people not to confuse the actions of radicalized individuals with those of France’s estimated 6 million Muslims, but anti-Islamic violence is on the rise. A handful of alleged plots involving far-right extremists have made headlines in recent months.

Most of the Islamophobic attacks targeted mosques in France or other religious property. A press release from the French Ministry of the Interior specified that 2019 saw 63 acts of Islamophobia, including theft or physical violence against people or property. The ministry called the other 91 Islamophobic attacks “threats,” such as gestures, pamphlets, or graffiti.

There have been intermittent attacks on mosques in France since 2007, when 148 Muslim headstones in a national military cemetery near Arras were smeared with anti-Islamic slurs and a pig’s head was placed among them.

Two French mosques experienced shootings in 2019, one in Brest, western France, and one in Bayonne, near Spain. Both shootings left two people injured.

In June 2019, a gunman wounded an imam in a shooting at a mosque in the northwestern city of Brest, but police ruled out a terror motive. In March, workers building a mosque in the small southwestern town of Bergerac found a pig’s head and animal blood at the entrance to the site, two weeks after a gunman killed 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, in a shooting spree at two mosques, Daily Sabah told.

The press release also provided data on racism and xenophobia. Racist incidents increased sharply, by 130%, from 496 events in 2018 to 1,142 in 2019. The ministry categorized 86% of the racist attacks as threats.

Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner and Secretary of State Laurent Nunez suggested the hate crimes were destructive to France.

“Expressions and acts of hatred, whether they aim at a religious origin or belonging … constitute an intolerable attack on our common project, on the foundations of our social and republican pact,” they said.

Members of the French gendarmerie have received special training in responding to racist attacks and anti-Semitism. The training sought to teach the specialists how to welcome victims to hear their reports, Morocco World news reported.