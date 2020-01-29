How difficult was the loss of Lady Fatimah Zahra for Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – At the time of burying his wife, the dear daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), Imam Ali (AS) said: Salam (greetings) to you, O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), Salam from me and from your daughter who has now been rested near you and joined you very soon. O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), my patience has been reduced due to loss of Fatimah (SA), and I cannot bear this loss, but for me who has seen your difficulties, and your great loss, can only just make this possible. It was me who put you in your resting place with my own hands. And at the time of your passing away, your dear and holy soul and body were between my chest and neck; therefore, we are all from Allah (SWT), and we shall all return to Allah (SWT).

So the one who was given to me in trust, has been returned to you, and reached her owner (Allah (SWT)). From now on my grief will be everlasting and keeping vigil at nights until the day Allah (SWT) chooses your abode for me. Soon your daughter will inform you that how your Ummah gathered to oppress her. Ask Fatimah (SA), and ask her about our sorrowful situation and what happened to us after a short period of your passing away. My Salam to both of you; greetings from the one who says farewell but who is not pleased or careworn. If I return (home) is not that I am tired, and if I sit next to your resting place is not because I suspect what God has promised the patient ones [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 202.