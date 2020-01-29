Date :Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 | Time : 16:53 |ID: 132296 | Print

Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The holy city of Najaf Ashraf on Wednesday hosts a huge flood of pilgrims gathering at the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Fatima Zahra (SA) Sayyid Nisa al-Alamin.

Fayq al-Shammari, a member of the Astan Quds Alawi custodianship, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) hosts a large crowd of pilgrims who came from inside and outside Iraq to attend the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (SA).

 

