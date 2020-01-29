https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/E0E095FE-8990-49BC-8281-D3602E021159.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-29 16:53:532020-01-29 17:01:26Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos
Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos
SHAFAQNA- The holy city of Najaf Ashraf on Wednesday hosts a huge flood of pilgrims gathering at the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Fatima Zahra (SA) Sayyid Nisa al-Alamin.
Fayq al-Shammari, a member of the Astan Quds Alawi custodianship, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) hosts a large crowd of pilgrims who came from inside and outside Iraq to attend the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (SA).
