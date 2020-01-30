Yemen Targets Saudi Aramco Facilities in Jizan

SHAFAQNA-Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has targeted facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Jizan on the Red Sea, the movement’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Aramco declined to comment on the report.

The spokesman also said the group had targeted the Abha and Jizan airports, Khamis Mushait military base and other sensitive targets in Saudi Arabia “with a large number of rockets and drones”, in comments reported by the group’s Al Masirah TV.

He provided no timeframe for the attacks, according to Reuters.