US: Delta Airlines Fined $50,000 For Discriminating Against Muslim Passengers

SHAFAQNA- Delta, one of the major airlines of the United States, was fined $50,000 by the US Department of Transportation for “discriminatory conduct” in the removal of three Muslim passengers from two flights in 2016.

According to NBC News, a consent order released by the Transportation Department on Friday says Delta airline violated the law “when it removed and denied re-boarding” to the Muslim passengers.

The order also requires Delta airline, to provide cultural-sensitivity training to all cabin crew members and customer service staff involved in both cases. The passengers had filed complaints against Delta with the agency.

The order addressed two episodes that took place in July 2016, and involved flights from Paris to Cincinnati and from Amsterdam to New York. In both instances, the captain of the flight overruled Delta security officials, who had said the passengers passed background checks, agency officials said.

In both cases, Transportation Department officials said, Delta crews failed to follow the security protocol and their decisions to bar the passengers from the flights were discriminatory.

Delta denied that it discriminated against the passengers in two separate incidents but agreed it could have handled the situations differently, USA Today told.

Sana Hassan, a lawyer for the Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and for the Muslim couple who filed the complaint, said the fine was a step in the right direction. She said her clients, Nazia and Faisal Ali, had been returning from a 10-year wedding anniversary trip in Paris when they were asked to get off the Delta flight.

A number of airlines have faced complaints that they have discriminated against Muslim passengers, including American and Southwest.