What to do if in a case the father and the mother order their child differently? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about obeying the parents.

Question: If in a disputed case the father and the mother order the child differently, what is the duty of the child ethically and according to the religion in such a dispute?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Obeying the parents is not Wajib in all cases; disobedience is Haram; whenever in these issues, disobedience is not the case, (must) do whatever is better in his/her opinion.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA