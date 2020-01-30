https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Ayat-sobhani-2.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-30 10:29:062020-01-30 10:29:06What to do if in a case the father and the mother order their child differently? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
What to do if in a case the father and the mother order their child differently? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about obeying the parents.
Question: If in a disputed case the father and the mother order the child differently, what is the duty of the child ethically and according to the religion in such a dispute?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Obeying the parents is not Wajib in all cases; disobedience is Haram; whenever in these issues, disobedience is not the case, (must) do whatever is better in his/her opinion.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
