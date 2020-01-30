Date :Thursday, January 30th, 2020 | Time : 10:29 |ID: 132397 | Print

What to do if in a case the father and the mother order their child differently? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about obeying the parents.

Question: If in a disputed case the father and the mother order the child differently, what is the duty of the child ethically and according to the religion in such a dispute?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Obeying the parents is not Wajib in all cases; disobedience is Haram; whenever in these issues, disobedience is not the case, (must) do whatever is better in his/her opinion.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *