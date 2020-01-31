Brexit: UK’s Membership of EU Ends Tonight

SHAFAQNA- UK’s divorce deal was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday evening.

As the president of the European parliament, David Sassoli, announced the result of the vote, with 621 in favour to 49 against with 13 abstentions, MEPs stood almost as one to sing the Scottish song, according to The Guardian.

After the historic vote, President Sassoli said that: “It deeply saddens me to think that we have come to this point. Fifty years of integration cannot easily be dissolved. We will all have to work hard to build a new relationship, always focusing on the interests and protection of citizens’ rights. It will not be simple. There will be difficult situations that will test our future relationship. We knew this from the start of Brexit. I am sure, however, that we will be able to overcome any differences and always find common ground”, European Parliament told.

The new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the Withdrawal Agreement was “only a first step”. “I want the European Union and the United Kingdom to remain good friends and good partners.” Von der Leyen took a hard line, however, on the negotiations to come, arguing that the UK would have to commit to upholding EU standards on environment and workers’ rights.

In his speech, Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader, said that he hoped Britain leaving the EU would be the beginning of the end of the bloc. “We love Europe, we just hate the European Union. I hope that this begins the end of this project […]. It gives people power without accountability,” he said, Euronews reported. The vote ensures that the UK’s 47 years of membership of the EU will now end at midnight central European time on Friday, after years of troubled talks and uncertainty.