Malmo, Second Oldest Mosque in Sweden + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Malmö Mosque, Sweden’s second oldest Mosque, has been repeatedly attacked by terrorists. It is estimated that about 70,000 people visit the Mosque annually.

The Malmö Mosque, the second oldest Mosque in Sweden, is located in the Huysi neighborhood and opened in 1984. The Mosque has a surface of 32,000 square meters. On April 20, 1984, the first Friday prayer was held at the Mosque.

According to the report, about one thousand worshipers attend Friday prayers at the Malmo Mosque and 70,000 attend the Mosque annually. Next to the Malmö Mosque is the Islamic School, which opened in 2000. The Malmö Mosque and Islamic School are run by the Swedish Islamic Center.

The Malmo Mosque has been the target of many terrorist attacks and has been refurbished several times since its construction. Once in 2003, the Mosque was attacked by terrorists and much of it was destroyed. The Mosque was also restored in 2004.

Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted an official in the research group as saying: “After the worshipers exited, somebody poured gas in the Mosque and set it on fire, causing a large part of the Mosque to burn in fire; the fire reached the Islamic school and caused a lot of damage. Last year, the Mosque was set on fire by unidentified arsonists, no people were harmed during this fire and there was no damage.

Source: Shia News