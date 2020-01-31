Date :Friday, January 31st, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 132454 | Print

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Severely Condemns US’s Plan Against Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed today very important stances on recent events in Iraq and the world. 

The Supreme Religious Authority, in a statement read today at Karbala Friday prayers sermons by Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, emphasized once more on non-use of violence against Iraqi peaceful protesters and severely condemned US’s plan against Palestine, calling for supporting Palestinians in the way to achieve their rights and establish their independent state.

Updating …

 

