Jeremy Corbyn: Trump’s plan for Middle East is a threat to peace

Corbyn urged the UK government to oppose this travesty and press for a real peace deal. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the US peace plan for the Palestinians as treachery of the century, saying that the plan is doomed. Contending that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, Mousavi said that the Zionist regime is occupier and the only solution to the crisis is holding referendum among the main residents of the land.

Iran believes that the issue of Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic world, he said, noting that certain Islamic states have mistaken enemy for friend and have forgotten anti-human crimes committed over the past 70 years. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also wrote in his Twitter account: “The so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer.”

He added that but it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree. The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous. “This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” it added.