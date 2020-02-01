https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-01 10:30:372020-02-01 10:30:37What to do when there is a doubt about the time of Salaat of Fajr? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What to do when there is a doubt about the time of Salaat of Fajr? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaat of Fajr (dawn prayer).
Question: If at the time of Salaat of Fajr, we do not know whether the sun has risen or not, with what intention (Niyyah) we should perform Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Until you are not certain that the sun has risen, you can perform Salaat with the intention of performing it; and anyhow you can perform Salaat of Fajr with the intention for that day; without Neyyiah of performing or Qadha, you can perform Salaat.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
