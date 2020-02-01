What to do when there is a doubt about the time of Salaat of Fajr? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaat of Fajr (dawn prayer).

Question: If at the time of Salaat of Fajr, we do not know whether the sun has risen or not, with what intention (Niyyah) we should perform Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Until you are not certain that the sun has risen, you can perform Salaat with the intention of performing it; and anyhow you can perform Salaat of Fajr with the intention for that day; without Neyyiah of performing or Qadha, you can perform Salaat.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA