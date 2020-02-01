Description of Hell in the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – One of the great Quranic ways of educating people is to portray the Day of Judgment. The Quran is a large picture of how the Day of Judgment will be. In the holy Quran, Allah (SWT) clearly said: We (God) take the Hell and bring it to doomsday (Mahshar), so everyone will see the Hell. Now it can be seen that the one whose record is black/dark when sees the Hell what kind of expression he/she will have. We cannot imagine that expression, but God has portrayed that in Ayah 106 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “On the Day when some faces brighten and others darken, it will be said to those with darkened faces: How could you reject your faith after believing? Taste the torment for doing so.” And in Ayah 60 of Surah Az-Zumar said: “On the Day of Resurrection, you (the Prophet) will see those who told lies against God, their faces darkened. Is there not ample punishment for the arrogant in Hell?” The same situations are also described in other holy verses in Surah Al-Mulk and Surah Yusuf.