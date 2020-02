https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1064832_322.jpg 794 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2020-02-02 14:21:03 2020-02-02 14:21:03 Video: What Will Happen with the Deal of the Century?