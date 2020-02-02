Date :Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 | Time : 13:57 |ID: 132560 | Print

Photos: Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and Martyrs of Islamic Revolution

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the 41st anniversary of the auspicious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution presented in the holy shrine of the great Imam Khomeini yesterday morning, honoring the memory of the dear departed Imam by reciting the Quran and performing prayers.

Ayatollah Khamenei also visited the tombs of the eminent martyrs Ayatollah Beheshti, Rajaee, Bahonar, and the martyrs of the tragedy, which occurred on the 7th of Tir.

