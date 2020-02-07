Photos: Maintenance of Chandeliers and Mirrors at Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The sparkle of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine’s chandeliers and mirrors which are maintained by the faithful servants.

Once you enter the holy shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), you will see the glimpse of your chandeliers hanging from the ceiling of the expansion of the sanctuary project, and behind this sparkle is hands that provide clear services belonging to the staffs of the mirrors and chandeliers division in the Care Department at the al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, who work daily on the maintenance of mirrors and chandeliers of the al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine.



The cleaning activities include removing and polishing dust from chandeliers and mirrors by dismantling some parts, and using materials for cleaning glass, as well as using some mechanisms and cranes to reach the highest point in the ceiling of the sanctuary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



These works aim to preserve the aesthetic of mirrors and chandeliers that decorate the sanctuary by perpetuating its luster, to keep the spiritual aura inside the Holy Shrine.



It is worth noting that the glass of mirrors and chandeliers of the holy shrine are of high quality specifications, and are characterized by the stability of their color and resistance to the harshest conditions, and the choice of colors and shapes was taken into account in harmony and symmetry with the architectural fabric of the holy sanctuary and the holy shrine as a whole, and in a modern way, commensurate with the sanctity of the place.