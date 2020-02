Photos: Majalis Al-Fatimiyya held in London, UK

SHAFAQNA- The Ahl al-Bayt Islamic Mission (AIM) held 5-night Majalis al-Fatimiyya in commemoration of daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) at Muhammadi Trust, London, UK.

