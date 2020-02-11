Manufacturing Similar Copies of al-Kafeel Museum’s Valuable Treasures +Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : Manufacture of similar copies of the valuable treasures of Al-Kafeel museum.

The al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine has worked hard to keep pace with global and contemporary development in various fields of its work, and it has achieved leaps in many aspects, including the Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts, which has made great strides on its way to achieving the goals for which it was established, such as opening an exhibition specialized in displaying copies of its precious holdings in its exhibition hall, and making them in the form of gifts that can be bought.

In an interview with the al-Kafeel Network, Professor Sadiq Lazim Jasim, head of the Al-Kafeel Museum Department, spoke to know more details about this topic, saying: “During our multiple visits to a number of international museums, we noticed that there are exhibitions of souvenirs in most of them, so we have an idea for creating an exhibition containing copies similar to the original copies in the main museum exhibition hall.

He added: “The project was studied and worked on for more than two years, thus we started this work, and we have made molds for some of the museum’s holdings and made them similar to the original, within advanced technical workshops in addition to designing some distinctive artistic paintings.”

He continued: “And since the museum space is small, the exhibition for displaying these copies was created on Sahib Al-Zaman Street (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), and it was opened in the tenth month of last year, and it was visited by all social groups.”

Jassem concluded: “Undoubtedly, this project will give great support to the staff, to show their skills and creativity, which is in the interest and support of the Iraqi craftsmanship industries.”