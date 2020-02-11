More than 3 million meals provided by host restaurant of Al-Abbas (A.S) in 2019

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The host restaurant of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) provided more than three million meals during 2019.

The host restaurant of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) declared that the total of its meals provided during the year 2019 reached more than 34,000,000 meals, distributed to visitors to the Holy Shrine and others from other categories.

And according to the statement of the Head of the Host Restaurant Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine; Eng. Adel al-Hamami, to the al-Kafeel Global Network: “The host restaurant of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) is considered the first to extend the rug of generosity and opens its doors of hospitality, as the master is the symbol of generosity, loyalty and selflessness, to offer food, blessing and healing for its visitors and the visitors of the shrine of his brother Imam Al-Hussayn (peace be upon them).”

Noting: “The groups that benefit from these meals are:

First: Visitors of the sanctuary, where meals are provided to them in the host’s halls inside the holy sanctuary, or in a takeaway through the outlets of the external distribution.

Second: The visitors of the Arba’een of Imam Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), where the host had a great role in providing meals for visitors, so it is the first to have the honor of this service until the last day of the farewell of the visitors, especially those coming from outside Iraq.

Third: The guests of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, either from inside and outside Iraq.

Fourth: Fasting people, as meals are provided to break the fast for visitors in the blessed month of Ramadhan.

Fifth: The demonstrators by contributing to their support in the Karbala demonstration square and providing them with food meals.

Sixth: The volunteers of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine who participate in implementing the security and service plan for the Holy Shrine during the Ziyarat of Ashura, Arba’een and other ziyarats.

Seventh: Participation in special Ziyarat to holy shrines, by opening a service camp to provide meals for visitors, especially in Samarra, Al-Kadhimiya and Najaf.

Al-Hamami added: “In preparing these meals, diversity was taken into consideration, as appropriate to the visitor’s taste, as there was a distribution of other intermediate meals, such as juices, fruits, and sweets, which were distributed in special seasons.”