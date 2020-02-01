https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/algeriaaa.png 1080 1920 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-01 19:09:412020-02-01 19:09:41Algerian protesters march for the 50th consecutive week+Video
Algerian protesters march for the 50th consecutive week+Video
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Thousands of Algerian protesters march in Algiers for the 50th consecutive Friday, ahead of the first anniversary of the Hirak protest movement.
