Mohammed Allawi Appointed as New Iraqi PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih has chosen Allawi from the five-man list. He was offered two weeks ago to elect a new prime minister.

Allawi said via videotape posted on Facebook that President Barham Salih had assigned him an hour ago to form a new government.

Allawi’s appointment, after much bickering between political groups in the past two weeks, was finally agreed upon on Friday.

After the appointment, he praised the president and promised that he would do his best to hold early elections.