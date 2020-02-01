Palestinian President Slams Trump’s Plan as Arab League Rejects ‘Deal of the Century’

SHAFAQNA- In his speech at an urgent Arab League meeting, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas denounced Trump’s plan, saying he will not go down in history as the person who “sold out al-Quds” and announced cutting of ties with US and Israel.

During an urgent meeting at the Arab League in Cairo on Saturday, Abbas said “al-Quds and the Palestinian are not for sale and we categorically reject the Deal of the Century.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reaffirmed that the so-called “Deal of the Century” is categorically rejected, because the Palestinian people are determined not to give up any of their national principles, foremost of which is the establishment of the Palestinian state with al-Quds as a capital.

“This deal disregards all international legitimacy resolutions and deepens US President Donald Trump’s own legitimacy,” added Abbas.

Abbas said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Holding up a map that shows the gradual geographic reduction of Palestine through four stages from pre-1948 to Trump’s Middle East plan, Abbas said: “I challenge any of you, if you can even see us on the map. If you ask a child in first grade to draw Trump’s map he will never know how to.”

“This is a disgrace,” he added.

“We’ve informed the Israeli side…that there will be no relations at all with them and the United States including security ties,” Abbas said, according to RT.

He said that Palestine will continue to work with the International Criminal Court and will resort to the Security Council and all international organization for supporting the just Palestinian cause.

He said that the United states is not the sole mediator of the settlement process between the Palestinians and the Israelis, calling for establishing a multi-party international mechanism to help solve the Palestinian cause and for reactivate the International Quartet on the Middle East, Syria Times reported.

Abbas also said he had refused to discuss the plan with Trump by phone, or to receive even a copy of it to study it. “Trump asked that I speak to him by phone but I said ‘no,’ and that he wants to send me a letter … but I refused it.”

Abbas said he did not want Trump to be able to say that he had been consulted, Arab News told.

In a statement following an extraordinary ministry-level session requested by Mahmoud Abbas, the Arab League has completely rejected US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.

the pan-Arab bloc said it “rejects the US-Israeli ‘deal of the century’ considering that it does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people.”

Arab states also agreed “not to … cooperate with the US administration to implement this plan,” adding that Israel should not implement the initiative by force. They insisted on a two-state solution that includes a Palestinian state based on borders before the 1967 war, when Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. They also called for East Jerusalem to be the capital of the future Palestinian state, Aljazeera told.