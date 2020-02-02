9 Bahraini Political Parties Reject Deal of the Century

SHAFAQNA – Bahrain Mirror: Nine Bahraini political parties issued a unified statement announcing their rejection of US President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century.

The societies described this plan as “the biggest violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.” The nine societies are: Al-Menbar, Al-Asala, Al-Saaf Islamic Society, the Gathering of National Unity, Al-Wahdawi, Progressive Democratic Tribune, the Nationalist Democratic Assembly, the National Constitutional Assembly, and Al-Wasat Al-Arabi.

The societies called on the Arab and Islamic regimes, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to take positions that are in line with the nation’s stated principles towards the Palestinian cause and in line with the popular demands of the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people, not to allow the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, and support the official and popular Palestinian position rejecting this deal.