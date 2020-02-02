Thousands of Gazans protest against Trump’s Mideast plan

SHAFAQNA- Press TV:Thousands of Palestinians staged Friday a rally in the besieged Gaza Strip to protest the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.

Trump announced the general provisions of his scheme on Tuesday at the White House, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side.

The US president’s repeated endorsements of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital has infuriated Palestinians. Protesters vowed to sacrifice their lives for the sake of protecting Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinians say they will never surrender to US and Israeli dictates or accept any deal put forward by Donald Trump.

The so-called peace deal would also allow the Israeli regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, and the Jordan Valley.

Days after its announcement, Trump’s proposed deal continues to draw condemnation and criticism among people in the region.

Donald Trump’s vision for peace is considered by Palestinians as a nightmare that is threatening to seriously escalate tensions in the region. People here have vowed to fight tooth and nail.