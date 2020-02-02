What is a good deed?

SHAFAQNA – If the seeker of the truth crosses the limit of sincerity, his/her actions can go towards hypocrisy. In this case the action/deed is either for wages or instead of something, or for another purpose. In any case the deed has no value for the hereafter; and has no consequence. In another words, if a deed is expected to have a consequence in this world or the hereafter, it needs to be an appropriate deed which is approved by the religion. Meaning, the shape and form of the deed is accepted and satisfied by the religion. And good and approved deed means that the intention of the one who carries out the deed be in the path of God [1].

[1] Maqamaate Ma’anavi, Mohsen Bina, Vol. 2, Page 3.