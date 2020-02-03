What Will Happen to British Muslims after Brexit?

SHAFAQNA| By Leila Yazdani: After more than three years of political wrangling, the departure of two prime ministers, and dozens of furious protests across the United Kingdom, Brexit has happened. The UK now stands alone as the first nation to have ever left the European Union after 47 years. Britain’s economic future and place in the world have not been this uncertain since the end of the World War II and, almost all of the immediate changes will be invisible to the public. In such a context, it is obviously a question to ask how the U.K.’s leaving the European Union will affect British Muslims?

Over the last several years, studies, polls and surveys have all shown that British Muslims have been victims of hate crimes, racism, violence and bigotry, as the majority of the British people hold negative views of Muslims and Islam. A recent study acknowledged that British Muslims often feel marginalized, discriminated against, alienated and excluded from “social, political and civic life.”

According to a Guardian report, members of a white supremacist group are on a campaign to ban Islam in the west and argue that “All Muslims should be removed from the U.K.”

Nowadays, detailed reports from a number of different media outlets, as well as statements by UK officials, claim that Muslims are the “bad guys,” “terrorists,” “radicals,” “jihadists,” “tax defrauders,” “disloyalists” and any other negative persona that one can think up. Obviously, Muslims have solid reasons to be fearful of their future in a post-Brexit British society. Of course, anti-Muslim hatred did not spread overnight. Several politicians, media outlets and right-wing groups have long been active in manipulating and affecting opinions as well as the perception of Muslims.

It is no wonder then, if such narratives of British Muslims are constructed and sponsored, that mainstream society will believe in what they are being fed 24/7 and conclude that Islam and Muslims should be banned.

The campaign to leave the EU relied on rhetoric against immigration and for bolstering, or “regaining control” of borders. Last year, a UK-wide survey revealed that in the wake of the Brexit vote, ethnic minorities in the UK were facing increasing levels of overt racism.

Just three days after Brexit, Muslim like most members of the British public have some fear about Brexit: Will the pound stay strong? Will I have to leave the country? Will I still have a job?

Unlike the rest of the population, however, they had two factors to take into consideration: The political and economic risks as common citizens, and the threat of increasing discrimination as Muslims.

“This second factor had us stuck between a rock and a hard place”, British Muslims say, muslimgirl reported.

One Al-Jazeera report asks the momentous question: “Is Brexit really about keeping Muslims out?” Of course, however, it is difficult to figure out what post-Brexit Britain will be like.

The Independent reported that almost a third of Brexit voters believe “Muslim immigration is part of a secret plot to Islamicise Britain” while some voters are “more interested in expelling Muslims.” But such extreme views reflect the mindset of a small fraction of people inspired by the ideologies of right-wing politicians and biased media reporting.

Every far-right group in Britain and the rest of Europe has welcomed the Brexit result, according to musliminstitute.

More worryingly, Britain now has a person in charge who had refused to apologize for his racist sensational remarks about veil-wearing Muslim women that he compared with “letterboxes”.

Several leading British analysts have predicted that Islamophobia will reach record high levels during Johnson’s premiership. Suhaiymah Manzoor Khan wrote that Johnson is “one of the most openly racist and Islamophobic politicians in recent British history.” Khan anticipated that under Johnson’s government, “Muslims will be unsafe,” obviously because Islamophobia is flourishing among Tory MPs, dailysabah told.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” about Brexit. But he insisted London would remain that welcomed all, regardless of “the color of your skin, the color of your flag, the color of your passport”, mercurynews reported.

Islamophobia prevents Muslim workforce from performing well

Another leading study finds that unchecked Islamophobia prevents the British Muslim workforce from performing well in the workplace.

Furthermore, the report suggests that veil-wearing Muslim women face “particular discrimination” at the workplace, even though the number of Muslim women in universities is far-higher than that of Muslim men.

If the government continues to ignore and postpone addressing the genuine concerns of British Muslims to put a cap on rising Islamophobia and protect it with laws such as those that exist to prevent anti-Semitism, then British Muslims will continue to live in fear – a fear of being expelled!

Negative impact on Islamic banking sector

With a population of around 2 million, British Muslims form the country’s second-largest religious community and contribute 31 billion pounds to the British economy besides making other substantial contributions.

The biggest uncertainty surrounding Brexit is whether the UK government will be able to secure a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU, or if it will leave the bloc without a deal.

The risk of a no-deal would have a negative impact on the UK’s conventional and Islamic banking sector.

“Impacts and shocks in the UK economy will obviously also impact the Islamic economy,” Nick Green, Partner and Head of Cross-border Investment at law firm Trowers and, Hamlins in Dubai, told Salaam Gateway.