EU Foreign Policy Chief to visit Tehran for the 1st time

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell is going to visit Iran on Monday, an Iranian spokesman said.

 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Borrell is scheduled to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a number of senior officials while in Tehran.

He noted that this is Borrell’s first visit to Iran since he took over the EU position from Federica Mogherini on December 1, 2019.

Josep Borrell Fontelle a Spanish politician, is a member of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Government of Spain since 2018 until 2019.

