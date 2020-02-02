Ammar Hakim terms Quds as Muslims’ identity

In his statement which was released on Saturday, Hakim stressed the fact that Quds is regarded as Muslims’ humanitarian Islamic Arab issue and it would not be possible to deal it.

He described the sinister ‘Deal of Century’ as an invaluable deal, saying Palestinian nation and the freedom-seekers in the world will not agree with it under any circumstances.

Hakim urged the UN Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to take stances against this blatant violation.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

“This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” it added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.