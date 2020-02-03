https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ayat-Safi.jpg 130 218 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-03 10:21:342020-02-03 10:21:34Is it necessary to inform the husband if the wife carries out anti-religion act? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
Is it necessary to inform the husband if the wife carries out anti-religion act? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about carrying out anti-religion act by married woman.
Question: If a married woman carries out an anti-religion act and then regrets it and repents; is it necessary to inform her husband and seek his approval?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: It is Wajib for her to repent from this hideous act, and seriously avoid telling others about it even her husband.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
