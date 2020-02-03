Date :Monday, February 3rd, 2020 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 132825 | Print

Is it necessary to inform the husband if the wife carries out anti-religion act? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about carrying out anti-religion act by married woman.

Question: If a married woman carries out an anti-religion act and then regrets it and repents; is it necessary to inform her husband and seek his approval?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: It is Wajib for her to repent from this hideous act, and seriously avoid telling others about it even her husband.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

