Is it necessary to inform the husband if the wife carries out anti-religion act? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about carrying out anti-religion act by married woman.

Question: If a married woman carries out an anti-religion act and then regrets it and repents; is it necessary to inform her husband and seek his approval?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: It is Wajib for her to repent from this hideous act, and seriously avoid telling others about it even her husband.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA