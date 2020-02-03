What are the behavioural indicators of a pious servant of God?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: May Allah (SWT) have mercy on the person who when he/she hears wise words, learns them properly; and when is guided, accepts it, and pleads with the guide in order to be saved; and looks after himself/herself in front of God, fears sins, and walks sincerely, carries out good deeds, and prepares provisions for the hereafter; and avoids committing sins, and always moves away from the worldly motives, and attains honours for the hereafter [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 76.