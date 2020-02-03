https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/nah.jpg 162 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-03 10:28:212020-02-03 10:28:21What are the behavioural indicators of a pious servant of God?
What are the behavioural indicators of a pious servant of God?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: May Allah (SWT) have mercy on the person who when he/she hears wise words, learns them properly; and when is guided, accepts it, and pleads with the guide in order to be saved; and looks after himself/herself in front of God, fears sins, and walks sincerely, carries out good deeds, and prepares provisions for the hereafter; and avoids committing sins, and always moves away from the worldly motives, and attains honours for the hereafter [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 76.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!