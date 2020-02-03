Jordan to Host Meeting of Arab Parliament Speakers on US ‘Deal of Century’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Jordan’s House Speaker Atef Tarawneh has urged his counterparts in other Arab countries to attend an urgent meeting in Amman to discuss the US’ so-called peace plan for the Middle East.

According to Maan News, he said the meeting will be held in Jordan on Saturday.

Tarawneh added that he will also hold talks with his opposite numbers in non-Arab Muslim countries to pressure on their governments adopt stances against the US ploy.

“We reject this so-called peace plan and regard it as the US’ move to side with occupation, oppression and injustice,” he added.

Any proposal that does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state with Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital and the return of all Palestinian refugees is doomed to failure, he added.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his so-called deal of the century, negotiated with Israel but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with Washington in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip poured onto the street in immediate condemnation of the plan.

Abbas has said “a thousand no’s” to the plan.

“After the nonsense that we heard today, we say a thousand no’s to the deal of the century,” Abbas said at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered.

He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

“We will not kneel and we will not surrender,” Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians would resist the plan through “peaceful, popular means”.