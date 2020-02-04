Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Rejects Trump’s Mideast Plan

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has said it rejects US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East.

The 57-member body, which held a summit on Monday to discuss the plan in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, said in a statement that it “calls on all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form”.

Requested by the Palestinian leadership, the meeting of the body came two days after the Arab League rejected Trump’s so-called “Deal of the century”, saying “It does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people,” according to Aljazeera.

“The OIC reaffirms its principled position and support for Palestine in the struggle to regain its legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with al-Quds al-Sharqit as its capital”, the statement of the OIC said Sunday, adding that the solution for the Palestine issue must be in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

In his opening remarks, OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said any solution to the Palestine issue “must be based on the establishment of a sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state, with al-Quds al-Sharqit as its capital.”

“We renew our commitment to continuously engage in efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, stability and justice in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative,” he added, underlining the OIC’s support for “the Palestinian Authority and people’s choices.”

Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu slammed the United States’ so-called Middle East peace plan as an effort to “justify Israeli occupation and annexation of Jerusalem and the West Bank, Daily Sabah reported.

Riyadh, however, has welcomed the initiative, saying “the Kingdom appreciates the efforts made by President Trump’s administration to develop a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli peace plan”.

Saudi government media on Sunday urged the Palestinians not to miss “this opportunity” and to approach the deal with a positive mindset, Iran News told.