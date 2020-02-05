Rohingya Refugee Children Will Have Access to Education in Bangladesh

SHAFAQNA- After being denied access to education for nearly two and a half years, Rohingya refugee children living in Bangladesh will now be able to go to school.

The Bangladesh government announced the decision to lift restrictions on education for Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday, the Guardian reported. The decision was praised by human rights groups and activists alike, who have continually called on the government to overturn its ban.

Under the government’s plans, Rohingya refugee children will get school education up to the age of 14, through the provision of the Myanmar curriculum, and children older than 14 will get skills training. The schools will need adequately trained teachers who can use the Myanmar curriculum and teach in Burmese, Amnesty told.

Following the announcement, the United Nations released a statement calling the move a step in the right direction, adding that this decision is a clear sign that Bangladesh is committed to equipping refugee children with the necessary skills they need in order to thrive, according to Global Citizen.

Amnesty International and other human rights organizations have been campaigning for the nearly half a million Rohingya children in Bangladesh’s refugee camps to be allowed to enjoy their right to quality education, warning of the costs of a ‘lost generation’.

Children have a right to learn and a right to an education that will support their development, growth and ability to build their future. This right to an education does not end in times of emergency.

In fact, it is even more essential that children who have escaped conflict and witnessed atrocities should have access to the safe haven of schools and learning opportunities.

Such children need a space to be with peers, play and learn, a space where their parents know they are safe. The impact of this space, and the stability and routine it offers, where children can grow, learn and simply be children cannot be overstated.

This is why a recent announcement by the Bangladeshi government is immeasurably important.

This week it announced that it will provide Rohingya refugee children with access to expanded education opportunities including skills training, based on the Myanmar curriculum. Not only is this an essential first step toward giving Rohingya children back some of the stability they have lost since being forced to flee to Bangladesh, it also prepares them to reintegrate back into Myanmar society when they are able to return in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

Children like 14-year-old Tomal (name changed) will reap the benefits. He dreams of being a journalist someday, so he can tell the world about his people and their struggles; so he can be their voice. Tomal is so passionate about learning that he’s teaching himself how to be a journalist by reading anything he can get his hands on: posters, newspapers, books and magazines, Asia Times reported.

“It is a great news for us,” Nay San Lwin, co-founder of Free Rohingya Coalition, told Al Jazeera.

“As of now, at least the children can study up to grade 9 and youth can join skill trainings,” he said.