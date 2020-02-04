https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-04 10:24:102020-02-04 10:24:10Must we reject the one who claims to have met Imam Zaman (AJ)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Must we reject the one who claims to have met Imam Zaman (AJ)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makrem answered a question about claims of meeting Imam Mahdi (AJ).
Question: Apparently it is mentioned in narrations that if anyone claimed to have met Hazrat Hojjat (AS) [Imam Mahdi (AJ)], he must be renounced. Is this not in contradiction with meeting (Imam) by some grandees?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: When anyone claims to have met Hazrat Valiye Asr (Rouhi wa Arwahul Aalameena Lahul Fida) and says that he is the conveyor of a message from that Hazrat (Imam Mahdi (AJ)), (such person) must be renounced; but if he is not claiming to be the conveyor of a message and the claimer is from pious ones, must not be renounced.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!