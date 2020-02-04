Must we reject the one who claims to have met Imam Zaman (AJ)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makrem answered a question about claims of meeting Imam Mahdi (AJ).

Question: Apparently it is mentioned in narrations that if anyone claimed to have met Hazrat Hojjat (AS) [Imam Mahdi (AJ)], he must be renounced. Is this not in contradiction with meeting (Imam) by some grandees?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: When anyone claims to have met Hazrat Valiye Asr (Rouhi wa Arwahul Aalameena Lahul Fida) and says that he is the conveyor of a message from that Hazrat (Imam Mahdi (AJ)), (such person) must be renounced; but if he is not claiming to be the conveyor of a message and the claimer is from pious ones, must not be renounced.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA