What are the consequences of the three most important good deeds?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: Allah (SWT) designated “enjoining good and prohibiting bad” for the social interests (benefit of the society)’ and “kindness to the father and the mother” for the sake of being saved from Divine Torment and Anger, and “keeping ties with close family and relatives” for having longer life time [1].

